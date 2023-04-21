Man indicted on murder charges after Dallas Police say he intentionally drove into and killed two men in separate instances

The incidents allegedly took place three days apart. The suspect is also faces aggravated robbery charges for an incident that occurred just two days later.

DALLAS — A Dallas man was indicted last week on two charges of murder and one charge of aggravated robbery after police said he killed two people by intentionally running them over with his car in separate incidents, and then assaulted a third with a baseball bat.

All three alleged offenses happened over the course of a five-day span.

The first offense allegedly took place on Jan. 18, when police said the suspect, 37-year-old Juan Eduardo Martinez, ran over a man, 36-year-old Juan Manuel Cardona, with his car.

An affidavit of that offense states that the victim was standing on a sidewalk near the intersection of 300 S. Marsalis Ave. and the southbound service road of Interstate 35 on North Oak Cliff while Martinez was driving a 2012 Black GMC 1500 pickup truck.

According to the affidavit, security video from a Valero gas station showed Martinez getting out of his truck, going into the store, returning to his vehicle and then pulling out of the station and into the southbound service road.

Police said footage then showed the suspect turning his wheels sharply to the left and moving toward the raised sidewalk, where police say he accelerated towards the victim and ran him over, killing him.

Martinez then drove away down South Marsalis Avenue and ran a red light down the road, the affidavit states.

The second offense took place Jan. 20. An affidavit states that, in this instance, Martinez again ran over a man identified as 54-year-old Otis Charles Buford with his vehicle, killing him.

Just two days later, police said, Martinez struck a woman, Veronica Gonzalez Contreras, with a baseball bat while robbing her on Jan. 22.