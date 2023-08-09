'We would give our lives for each other' | Dallas officer and his K-9 partner are back on duty after being shot

Sr. Cpl. Scott Jay and his partner Figor were both shot. They have recovered and now back on duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — There is a special bond between a K-9 officer and his handler.

"It’s something special that happens,” said Dallas Sr. Cpl. Scott Jay.

It couldn’t be truer for Jay and his K-9, Figor. The two have been together since April 2022 and training for months.

One year later they faced danger together.

On April 27, they were looking for Bryan Casillas -- suspected of shooting two people. Shots rang out. It was all captured on body camera footage. Both the K-9 and Jay were shot.

"That night I was so worried about Figor,” said Jay.

The bullet went straight through Figor’s chest.

"By the grace of God, I don’t know if there’s anyway to explain, how he got shot center chest and it went out through his shoulder and didn’t touch an artery, tendon or ligament, bone or major organ,” said Jay.

That night, both were trying to protect the other. Jay was shot in the leg, and as officers worked to put a tourniquet on him to save his life, his greatest concern was for his partner.

Meanwhile, Figor was trying to protect him even from other officers trying to help.

"His loyalty to me is literally until his dying breath and I say that night, even after he had been shot, he was still working and doing his best to protect me," Jay said.

Jay said it was a relief when he learned that Figor would make a full recovery, the incident bringing them closer together.

"I know Figor would give his life for me, and I also would give my life for him and we proved that to each other that night," he said.