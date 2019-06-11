Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon, Frisco police say.

Police didn't reveal what led up to the arrest.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, marijuana and a gun were found inside Ross' car during a traffic stop.

Ross is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and hasn't played in an NFL game this season.

