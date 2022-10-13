Criminal charges remain undetermined after driver allegedly attempted to leave scene of fatal crash in Taylor

According to police, one driver in the crash attempted to flee the scene on foot.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the questioning of a man after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot.

According to the Taylor Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Second Street.

Officials believe Jesse Daniel Baldenegro, 23, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban exiting the parking lot of a Luxury Inn.

Baldenegro, who officials noted was observed traveling at a high rate of speed, was pronounced dead on scene. Officials said the other driver, 27-year-old Guillermo Hernandez-Huerta, fled the scene before officers arrived.

At 7:40 a.m., Hernandez-Huerta was located at the Texaco gas station at 2200 W. Second Street. Williamson County deputies stayed with him until the TPD arrived.

Police are working with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

This is the fourth fatal collision in Taylor of 2022.