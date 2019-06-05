SAN MARCOS, Texas — There has been a serious recent increase in the crime reported in San Marcos from the string of assaults at apartment complexes near Texas State University to the apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

So far this year, there have been four homicides that police have investigated in San Marcos and two apparent murder-suicides.

According to the San Marcos Crime Rate Report, the crime statistics report an overall upward trend in crime based on data from 18 years. It states that the crime rate for San Marcos in 2019 is expected to be higher than it was in 2016.

College Factual, a data-driven website that compares university statistics, reported that, in 2017, Texas State University reported 385 safety-related incidents involving students on or near campus or other properties affiliated with the university. Out of the 2,795 colleges and universities that reported crime and safety data, 2,550 reported fewer incidents than this.

The San Marcos Police Department told KVUE that there is an upward trend in their violent crime. The reported number of violent crime was 271 in 2019, while in 2017 it was 222. It should be noted that the population increased from 62,918 to 64,589 between those years.

The FBI's Crime Data Explorer collected crime rates in Texas in 2017 which showed that there were 16,239 violent crime incidents reported, and 123,224 property crime incidents reported.

