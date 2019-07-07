AUSTIN, Texas — One man is in custody after a brief chase led to a SWAT callout on South Congress Avenue Sunday evening.

At around 2:20 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Congress and Ben White Boulevard. Police said one of the vehicles involved fled the scene. A brief pursuit ensued, which ended at the intersection of Congress and Sheraton Avenue.

When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, police said he began reaching around the vehicle and making comments about weapons. As a result, officers backed off and secured the area.

The suspect then refused to get out of the vehicle and police said SWAT was then called to the scene. Eventually, police said the suspect exited the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Officials said one weapon was found inside his vehicle. It is believed the suspect is wanted under felony warrants.

Police said they believe the victims in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The area was reopened to traffic before 5 p.m.

Bus routes 1 and 801 were detoured to South First Street, between Radam and Stassney, Capital Metro said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man arrested after allegedly throwing, killing rabbit in North Austin domestic incident

'Too young. Too sweet.' | Adam Sandler reacts to death of his young 'Grown Ups' costar Cameron Boyce

Alamo Drafthouse moviegoers can help donate to immigrant legal services throughout July