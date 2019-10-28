HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Aug. 7, 2019*

New information has been released detailing what happened to 4-year-old Maleah Davis before she died.

We knew Maleah was injured when Derion Vence allegedly hit her with his hand and a blunt object, but court documents released Friday say Vence also blocked her airway with an unknown object.

Vence remains in jail and is still charged with injury to a child/serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

Maleah's body was found May 31 in a trash bag along a road in Arkansas.

Her body was discovered after Vence reportedly shared its location to community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting.

