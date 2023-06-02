CAUGHT: Corpus Christi fugitive wanted in 2020 murder of teen girl captured

Jose Garcia had evaded law enforcement since 2021, when he cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jose Garcia, a fugitive wanted for shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head in 2020, was found and rearrested Friday evening.

Garcia is charged with the murder of Beatrice Nieto, who was found dead in her home at the Indigo Apartments on Airline at about 2:50 a.m. in October 2020.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said she had been shot in the head.

Garcia was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in a house known to him on Comanche Street, said U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force spokesman Carlos Marrero.

In a previous news release, Marshals said Garcia was believed to be hiding in the Pharoah Drive area.

Marrero did not say how they became aware that he was hiding on the North Side.

Marrero told 3NEWS that agents and officers forced their way into the house to make the arrest.

He cut his ankle monitor in 2021, and had been evading arrest since then.

The task force arrested Garcia with help from the help of the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!