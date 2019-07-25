Keith Anton Johnson was arrested after he was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from unsuspecting victims who hired him as contractor, Precinct 1 has confirmed.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says the 43-year-old Johnson has been charged with theft and that two of the victims were beginning their recovery from Hurricane Harvey at the time they were targeted.

Precinct 1 deputy constables are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to release more details on their investigation into Johnson.

Several of the contractor's victims will be there to make statements.

5 tips to protect yourself from contractor scams

The Texas Department of Insurance, the state agency in charge of regulating the insurance industry, says you may avoid a contractor scam by:

Getting written estimates. They should be on the company’s letterhead with clear contact information. Getting more than one bid. Once you get them, verify the amount with your insurance company. They’ll give you an idea of what it should* cost. Checking out company reviews online. Beware of a contractor who only has out of town references or who solicits door to door. Not paying up front. Good contractors may require partial payment but don’t make your final payment until the job is finished. Being wary of offers to waive the deductible. The deductible is part of your insurance agreement and any offer to waive it is a red flag that the contractor could be committing insurance fraud.

