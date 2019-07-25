Keith Anton Johnson was arrested after he was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from unsuspecting victims who hired him as contractor, Precinct 1 has confirmed.
Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says the 43-year-old Johnson has been charged with theft and that two of the victims were beginning their recovery from Hurricane Harvey at the time they were targeted.
Precinct 1 deputy constables are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to release more details on their investigation into Johnson.
Several of the contractor's victims will be there to make statements.
5 tips to protect yourself from contractor scams
The Texas Department of Insurance, the state agency in charge of regulating the insurance industry, says you may avoid a contractor scam by:
- Getting written estimates. They should be on the company’s letterhead with clear contact information.
- Getting more than one bid. Once you get them, verify the amount with your insurance company. They’ll give you an idea of what it should* cost.
- Checking out company reviews online. Beware of a contractor who only has out of town references or who solicits door to door.
- Not paying up front. Good contractors may require partial payment but don’t make your final payment until the job is finished.
- Being wary of offers to waive the deductible. The deductible is part of your insurance agreement and any offer to waive it is a red flag that the contractor could be committing insurance fraud.
