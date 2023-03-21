Man charged with arson in connection with building fire on Congress Avenue

Austin Fire Department investigators have estimated damages at approximately $1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The Austin Fire Department originally stated that this fire occurred at 903 Congress Ave. but later clarified it was 907 Congress Ave.

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at an abandoned building on Congress Avenue, just blocks away from the Texas State Capitol, early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said just after midnight Tuesday that crews were on the scene of a fire at a commercial building located at 907 Congress Ave., two streets over from the Capitol.

AFD said at 1 a.m. that the fire was under control and, due to structural conditions, crews were operating from outside the building. AFD said there was no one inside the building, and no one was injured in the fire.

Correction: The correct address for last night's fire on Congress Avenue is 907, not 903. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 21, 2023

Shortly after that update, AFD said firefighters had transitioned to overhaul operations, with crews putting out hot spots from outside the building. AFD said the main body of the fire had been extinguished, and there were no visible flames.

Just before 2 a.m., AFD said one aerial and one engine would remain on the scene overnight and that crews were still working on extinguishing hot spots.

Commercial building fire at 903 Congress Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YaIpr2chFB — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 21, 2023

At around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, AFD stated that the building was abandoned and that crews had been watching it overnight and extinguishing small flare-ups. AFD said firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the building it originated in.

Later on Tuesday, AFD arson investigators arrested John Daniel Banks, 32, in connection with the fire. Banks has been charged with arson, a state jail felony that carries a punishment of up to a $10,000 fine and between two and 10 years in jail.

AFD said investigators estimate damages to the building at approximately $1 million.

No additional information is available at this time.