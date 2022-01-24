'Heartbroken by your loss Romo' | Condolences pour in for fallen HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez has served with Harris County Sheriff's Office for the last 13 years. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The community is yet again mourning the loss of another Houston-area law enforcement officer.

The driver did not stop after the crash but was later arrested.

Condolences have been pouring in since the news of Gutierrez's passing, from local law enforcement agencies to local leaders.

Guiterrez has been in law enforcement for nearly 20 years and has served with HCSO for about 13.

Sheriff Gonzalez was one of the first people to send his condolences to Guiterrez's family, which include his wife and three children.

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). A veteran of 20 years, has served in our Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/qvF3xsgXtg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2022

HCSO Assistant Chief Mike Lee shared a picture of Sheriff Gonzalez and Guiterrez and asked the community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

This morning we are grieving the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a motorcycle escort. He served the last 13yrs in our Vehicular Crimes Division (VCD). Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ShgIb7vbFZ — Chief Mike Lee (@HCSO_LECommand) January 24, 2022

