Escapee on the run after stealing more than $700,000 while in prison, indictment says

Prior to his escape, Alan May stole $700,000 in a fraudulent scheme he operated while behind bars, a federal indictment says.

COLORADO, USA — A man who remains on the run after escaping from the Federal Correctional Institute Englewood is now accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a scheme he carried out while behind bars, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

On Feb. 10, 2012, Alan May, 58, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of mail fraud in the Northern District of Texas.

He was committed to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to serve his sentence, and in January of 2018, he was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute Englewood.

On Dec. 21, 2018, staff conducted a prisoner count and noticed that May was missing. An escape warrant was subsequently obtained, and the U.S. Marshals have been actively searching for May since then.

On June 22 of this year, a federal grand jury in Colorado returned an indictment charging May with 10 counts of wire fraud and seven counts of mail fraud.

The indictment alleges that while May was in prison, he identified several business entities that were owed unclaimed oil and gas royalties and then filed fraudulent documents to act as the representative of those companies in order to claim the oil and gas royalties for himself.

In total, May is believed to have obtained more than $700,000 in fraudulent claims between mid-2016 and late 2018.

In addition to the wire fraud, May was indicted for the escape in 2018.

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find May and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to his capture.

May is described as a white man, about 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and about 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown/blonde hair. He has been known to take steps to alter his appearance on a routine basis.

Anyone with information about May's whereabouts can submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tips can be submitted directly and anonymously by downloading the U.S. Marshals Service MS tips app. It can also be accessed online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips or by calling 1-877-WANTED2.