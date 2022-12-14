Police looking for driver in hit-and-run on Ben White Boulevard

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for the person who hit a pedestrian on Ben White Boulevard on Dec. 14 before driving away.

APD said on Wednesday, Dec. 14, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 900 block of the eastbound Ben White Boulevard service road, near James Casey Street. APD said the driver did not stop to render aid before leaving the area.

In addition to APD, medics from Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were also called out to the scene. Once on the scene, medics began performing CPR on the victim, who was identified as an adult.

ATCEMS said at the time that the person was then transported to St. David's Medical Center as a "trauma alert," with critical, life-threatening injuries. APD later clarified that the person died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver or a vehicle description to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may also submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.

No additional information on this crash is available at this time.

APD said this incident is being investigated as Austin's 105th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 109 deaths for the year. On Dec. 14, 2021, there had been 107 fatal crashes resulting in 116 deaths.