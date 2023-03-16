'Somebody knows something' | Mother seeks answers in daughter's death

Sonya Wallace, a Rockdale High School student, went to mail a letter and never returned. Her body was found three weeks later in Williamson County.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — It's been 24 years since 15-year-old Sonya Wallace disappeared from her home. Wallace's mom, Linda Gonzales is working with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to find answers to her daughter's death.

"Somebody knows something and I want them to come to talk to me, say something," Gonzales said.

On Feb. 19, 1999, Wallace, who was a Rockdale High School student, went to mail a letter at the post office but never returned. Three weeks later, police found her body in a creek bed in Eastern Williamson County and her death was ruled a homicide.

Gonzales says that she still thinks of her daughter.

"I've dreamt her sitting on a couch, telling me, it wasn't me mom, it wasn't me, all these dreams are so real, it's always so real. I remember her just like the way she was," Gonzales said.

Gonzales believes a life without her daughter has left her with emotional and physical suffering.

"I wouldn't be the way I am, that's for sure, you know. I don't have any family right now except for my sister right here that can help me, I've gone through so much, especially right now, where I'm always in pain, I'm missing a lot of work," Gonzales said. "She tried so hard to do things for me, you know, to help me, I miss her so much."

Detective Mark McKinney with the sheriff's office says everyone that knew Sonya describes her as a "friendly" and "caring" person who had many friends. Those friends, McKinney believes, have some important information.

"She had a lot of people she knew. And yes, she hung out around Taylor, Elgin, Rockdale, north Austin or Austin, anywhere in that area," McKinney said.

The case remains active as the sheriff's office continues to interview people and follow up on any leads they receive. Mckinney says he is hoping that one of these leads will help bring this case to a close.

As for Wallace's mom, she is holding onto hope that someone will have the answers she is seeking.

"I won't die in peace until I know," Gonzales said.

If you have any information surrounding this cold case, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit at (512) 943-5204 or email coldcasetips@wilco.org.

