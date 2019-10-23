PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Editor's Note: The following story contains graphic information from an arrest affidavit that may not be suitable for all audiences.

Pinellas Park police responded to an unusual call Tuesday at the Target Store on US Hwy 19 at Park Boulevard.

Investigators say 20-year-old Cody Meader went into the store and made his way to a display of Disney "Frozen" merchandise, selecting a large, stuffed "Olaf" toy.

According to an arrest affidavit, he put the toy on the floor and began simulating a sex act, eventually ejaculating onto "Olaf" before returning him to the shelf. Officers claim he then did something similar to a large, stuffed unicorn.

According to law enforcement, Target employees detained Meader for the police and took the tainted stuffed animals off the shelves.

The affidavit claims police spoke to Meader's father, who told them that his son has a history of this type of behavior.

Meader was charged with criminal mischief and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was released after posting a $150.00 bond.

