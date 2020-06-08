2 arrests made in connection to missing man's death, Round Rock police say

Anthony David and Kyle Cleveland are currently booked in the Travis County Jail.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police said Wednesday that two arrests have been made in connection to the murder of Christopher Branham.

According to police, Anthony Davis and Kyle Cleveland are currently booked in the Travis County Jail.

On July 31, police found a body in a field on Farm to Market Road 1100 in East Travis County between Manor and Elgin. The body was later identified as 26-year-old Branham, who had been missing since June 24.

Branham had last been seen at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 N. Interstate 35. During the investigation into his disappearance, there was additional information that he may have been sighted in the Manor area, but it was never a confirmed sighting, according to police.

Round Rock police said more information regarding these arrests will be made available in the coming days.