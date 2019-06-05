AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a possible child abduction after a vehicle was stolen Sunday night reportedly with a 3-year-old child inside.

Police said that, based on reports, a 2005 silver Toyota Avalon was stolen near 1700 Colony Creek Drive in North Austin.

Police reported that the child was located unharmed. They are looking for a suspect that was described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 6 feet tall.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

