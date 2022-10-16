Girl killed by mother in Tomball area, authorities say

Officials said a woman brought her daughter to a Tomball hospital and told personnel that she killed the 5-year-old.

TOMBALL, Texas — A girl was killed by her mother Sunday, according to authorities.

They said the woman, 35, brought her daughter, 5, to a Tomball hospital around noon. According to authorities, the woman told hospital staff members that she killed her daughter. The girl was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the woman told them she killed the girl at Spring Creek Park, but authorities said they weren't able to find any signs of a crime scene there.

The woman was taken into custody and is being questioned. Officials said she will likely be charged with capital murder.

Authorities said the girl had an incision on her neck but didn't say what kind of weapon was used.

Here's the update authorities provided at the hospital: