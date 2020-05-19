Chicago 12-year-old shot, killed in Indiana

A Chicago anti-violence activist says the boy's twin brother tried to save his life.

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy from Chicago was killed Saturday in Gary, Indiana, when someone started shooting at the car he was in, multiple news outlets reported.

Demetrius Townsel, Jr. was shot and killed while his twin brother, a relative, and two other children went to a gas station for snacks, according to CBS Chicago.

The Chicago Tribue said while the Gary Police Department has not released a comment on the shooting, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince offered his condolences.

“On behalf of my family and the City of Gary, our prayers and condolences go out to the family of Demetrius Townsel, Jr.,” Prince said in a statement. “It’s never easy to hear of a loss of life, especially when a victim is so young. Our investigators continue their work into this tragedy, and we will employ every available resource to get to the bottom of this and to see that justice is served.”

According to CBS Chicago, the group had just left the gas station when someone started shooting at their car. A bullet hit Demetrius in the head. Andrew Holmes, a Chicago anti-violence activist, said the Demetrius' twin brother, Darius, tried to save him by putting pressure on the gunshot wound, the Chicago SunTimes reported. Darius held his brother all the way to Methodist Hospital -- which is two miles away, according to WGN.

CBS Chicago says Gary Police are canvassing the area and asking for the public's help. A $2,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.