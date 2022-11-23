Walmart mass shooting: State, local officials respond in wake of deadly Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Details are still developing after a deadly shooting at the Walmart Super Center on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake late Tuesday night.
Police confirm there are multiple fatalities, and that the gunman is dead.
In a tweet, Walmart said, "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."
Meanwhile, local and state officials are responding to the ongoing news about the mass shooting.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted before 6:30 a.m. that he "remains in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward." He also called the shooting a heinous act of violence.
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears wrote shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, saying that "Our hearts are broken for the victims in Chesapeake and the families that have lost loved ones. "
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West wrote shortly before 6 a.m., calling Chesapeake a "tightknit community" and asking the community to keep the city in their prayers in the aftermath of this "senseless act of violence."
U.S. Representative Bobby Scott tweeted "our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving."
U.S. Representative Elaine Luria tweeted "Enough is enough."
Virginia State Senator Mamie Locke tweeted "Yet another mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. Seven known dead, including the shooter. When will this madness of gun violence stop?"
Virginia State Senator Lionell Spruill Sr. tweeted that "I was just in this Sam’s club today, like hundreds of others who were preparing for the holidays. What a heartbreaking #Thanksgiving2022 so many families will have as a result of this tragedy! I am just beyond words right now! Hold your loved ones close my friends !!"
US Senator Mark Warner said, "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely. In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene."
Virginia Senator Louise Lucas said, "I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives."
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said in a social media post:
"My heart breaks for the citizens of Chesapeake, for the workers at Wal-Mart, for the victims, for their families, and for the @chesapeakepolice. Chesapeake holds a special place in my heart: I prosecuted there for four years, and my father spent over 30 years of his career as a neurosurgeon there healing people. I remember when that Wal-Mart, the first in Hampton Roads, was built, and many years later, I got to know the folks who worked there through my work. I pray for them, for the victims and their families, and for peace from the scourge of #gunviolence"