Man's body found with gunshot wounds in apartment parking garage near Pflugerville

The apartment complex is in the Wells Branch neighborhood.
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in a garage in the Wells Branch neighborhood in Pflugerville on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are now looking for the person behind his death.

At around 11 a.m., the Travis County Sheriff's Office was called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop near the Best Western off of Interstate 35. When deputies got there, they found a man's body in a vehicle in the garage.

The man, who has not been identified yet, died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives got into the man's apartment later that evening and found evidence that he was killed. They believe the man and his killer knew each other, and believe there is no danger to the public.

This is the 10th homicide of the year the Travis County Sheriff's Office is working. The next day, there was a death in a different home in Travis County, which is not related to this incident. 

