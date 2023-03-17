Early morning chase ends in crash on Travis County Jail property

Austin police said four people were inside the car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning chase Friday ended with a crash on the Travis County Jail's property.

The Austin Police Department said officers tried to pull over a car at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, around Interstate 35 and Eleventh Street – but the driver didn't stop.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers picked up the pursuit, which ended with the driver crashing into a big air conditioning unit on the Travis County Jail and courthouse property.

APD said four people were inside the car and all were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what kind of charges the driver or passengers may face.