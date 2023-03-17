x
Early morning chase ends in crash on Travis County Jail property

Austin police said four people were inside the car.

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning chase Friday ended with a crash on the Travis County Jail's property.

The Austin Police Department said officers tried to pull over a car at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, around Interstate 35 and Eleventh Street – but the driver didn't stop.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers picked up the pursuit, which ended with the driver crashing into a big air conditioning unit on the Travis County Jail and courthouse property.

APD said four people were inside the car and all were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Police have not said what kind of charges the driver or passengers may face.

