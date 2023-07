DWI charges against State Sen. Charles Schwertner rejected by Travis County Attorney's Office

Schwertner was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated back in February.

AUSTIN, Texas — The driving while intoxicated (DWI) charges against State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) have been rejected, according to documents obtained from the Travis County Attorney's Office.

Schwertner, 52, was arrested by the Austin Police Department on Feb. 7, near Avenue B and West 45th Street. Documents showed that Schwertner was swerving his vehicle in the Hyde Park area.

During a traffic stop, documents showed Schwertner was confused and had bloodshot, glassy, watery eyes and a slurred speech pattern. He also allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail on a DWI charge, a class B misdemeanor, and was released later the same day.

Schwertner is a chairman of the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce and the Senate Committee on Constitutional Issues. He also serves as a member of the Senate Committees on Education, Finance, State Affairs and on the Legislative Budget Board and Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.

According to report by The Texas Tribune, this wasn't Schwertner's first brush with scandal. In 2018, he was accused of sending sexually explicit photos of his genitals to a University of Texas graduate student. He denied the allegations, stating that someone else sent the messages using his LinkedIn account and another privacy phone messaging app that belongs to him.

A UT investigation described Schwertner as uncooperative and did not clear him of wrongdoing. However, the university concluded that it could not prove Schwertner sent the texts.

Following the sexual harassment allegation, Schwertner gave up his chairmanship of the Texas Senate's Health and Human Services Committee.

The documents obtained from the Travis County Attorney's Office do not provide a reason for the rejection of the DWI charges against Schwertner. KVUE has reached out to the office for clarification.