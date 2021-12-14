Police investigating Central Austin shooting

Police located two victims at the scene. One victim had been shot in the head.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Harmon Avenue in Central Austin.

The shooting occurred at 4719 Harmon Avenue. Police said the call came in from a victim at 4:53 a.m. and officers arrived on the scene at 5 a.m.

Police located two victims. One victim had been shot in the head. Austin-Travis County EMS said both patients were taken to a local trauma center with potentially serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING: @Austin_Police on scene of shooting incident just west of I-35 through central Austin. Two people shot - one of them reportedly in the head. Call came in at 4:53 a.m. and officers arrived at 5.



Updates ahead on @KVUE #DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/1uE9HfSNxc — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) December 14, 2021

Police confirmed they have determined a suspect.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.