Police investigating Central Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Harmon Avenue in Central Austin.

The shooting occurred at 4719 Harmon Avenue. Police said the call came in from a victim at 4:53 a.m. and officers arrived on the scene at 5 a.m.

Police located two victims. One victim had been shot in the head. Austin-Travis County EMS said both patients were taken to a local trauma center with potentially serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed they have determined a suspect.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

