Hundreds of stolen items recovered in Cedar Park burglary investigation

Police said the suspects were caught after they tried to sell some of the stolen goods on the trading app Letgo.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department announced Monday that it has recovered hundreds of items from a remote trailer property traced back to an ongoing burglary investigation.

On June 30, police said a local burglary victim informed them he found his stolen property on the mobile trading app Letgo. The department's Organized Cime Unit then set up a sting to go buy back the items.

During the investigation, police said it became clear that the suspects involved were the same couple the department had been tracking over the past month related to several other burglaries in the area.

Later that same night, Cedar Park police and members of SWAT executed a warrant on the 14000 block of Quail Court in a rural part of Travis County. There, officials found tens of thousands of dollars worth of reportedly stolen items including electronics, jewelry, clothing, antiques, bikes, tools and more.

PHOTOS: Hundreds of stolen items recovered in Cedar Park 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Police arrested and charged Addison Mullins, 27, with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of burglary of a building, and Richard Orr, 33, with possession of a controlled substance and one count of burglary of a building. Both were taken to the Travis County Jail with more charges pending.

According to the investigation, police believe the pair mainly targeted apartment complex storage units. Police are working with other law enforcement agencies across Texas due to the number of items recovered. They said the items recovered could be involved in cases that date back as far as 2015.

Anyone with more information or questions about the recovered property can call Detective Anthony Bridgewater at 512-260-4886.