Elderly woman hit by car after purse robbery in H-E-B parking lot

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened in the parking lot of a Cedar Park H-E-B where an elderly woman was injured after being run over by a car.

Cedar Park police said officers responded to the call of robbery at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 2800 block of East Whitestone Boulevard (FM 1431). Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they learned a man stole a purse out of a shopping cart in the parking lot while an elderly woman was loading her groceries.

According to police, as the suspect was fleeing the scene, the elderly woman was run over by his vehicle. Police said she was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

There were no further details immediately available.