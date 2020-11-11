Cedar Park police responding to shooting incident on Anderson Mill Road

One person has been taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are on the scene of a shooting incident at 11908 Anderson Mill Road.

Police said one person has been taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At this time, police believe this to be an isolated incident.

As of 9 p.m., the search for the suspect was active and ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.