Cedar Park police see an increase in online child solicitation cases

The apps Snapchat and Omegle are commonly being used in recent cases.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — So far in 2021, the Cedar Park Police Department Special Victims Unit has seen 14 cases of online child solicitation, a significant increase compared to the four cases seen on average in 2020 and 2019.

"That's concerning. One case was in February and the rest of the cases have been in May and June," said Sgt. Kristy Whitley with the Special Victims Unit.

As for the ages, she said the children being targeted are getting younger.

"Whereas a couple years ago, you know, 16-17 years old was kind of the age we were seeing, anywhere between 7 and 14," said Whitley.

A recent case involved 29-year-old suspect Jorge Dela Cruz Rodriguez, who was charged with online solicitation of a minor and two counts of aggravated assault.

He allegedly used the apps Snapchat and Omegle, and showed up to the girl's home after engaging in sexual acts and messages.

Whitley says it's important for parents to research how these apps work, and have a conversation on basic internet safety with all of their children.

"Social media isn't going anywhere, and we have to do what we can to protect the children," said Whitley.