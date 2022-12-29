4 arrested in connection with Cedar Park jugging incident

A large amount of cash was found inside the suspects' vehicles, along with equipment used for surveillance.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident at a Cedar Park gas station on Wednesday morning.

The Cedar Park Police Department said that on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., it received a call of a robbery at the Texaco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trial. Initial reports said that the victim had just come from a bank when someone attacked him, took his money and drove away.

Police said that based on information gathered at the scene by officers and detectives, it appeared that two vehicles and multiple suspects were involved in the robbery.

Cedar Park police advised surrounding law enforcement agencies of the vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers. Shortly after, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office notified Cedar Park police that deputies had located both suspect vehicles traveling on Highway 71 near La Grange.

Fayette County deputies and La Grange police officers conducted felony traffic stops on both vehicles and four suspects were detained. Cedar Park police said that a large amount of cash was found inside the suspects' vehicles, along with equipment used for surveillance.

Cedar Park police identified the suspects as 55-year-old John Carter, 44-year-old Rodney Wilson, 42-year-old Roderick Glenn and 27-year-old Shawn Johnson, all from the Houston area.

All four are charged with engaging in organized crime with robbery, a first-degree felony. Cedar Park police said that it appears these suspects may also be responsible for several jugging incidents in the Austin area.