Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Cedar Park Circle K

Police said 23-year-old Bradley Stanford has been arrested and charged with murder.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Cedar Park that left a woman dead on Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Circle K off FM 620 and Hatch Road just before 10 p.m., according to Cedar Park police. A woman, identified as 24-year-old Akira Ross, was killed in the incident.

In an update on Sunday night, police said 23-year-old Bradley Stanford has been arrested and charged with murder. Stanford and Ross did not know each other, according to the initial police investigation.

The two reportedly had a verbal exchange in the parking lot outside Ross' car before Stanford shot her and fled the scene in his car.

Police later tracked Stanford to Ingleside, Texas, near Corpus Christi. He was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday and booked into the San Patricio County Jail.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.