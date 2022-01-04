Cedar Park PD arrests a dozen people for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution

The department also seized more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, with a street value of over $1 million.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said that is has arrested a dozen people as part of an effort to crack down on the distribution of fentanyl.

CPPD said it has issued 13 federal indictments for possession of and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, with 12 people arrested so far. The department also seized more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, with a street value of over $1 million.

Over the course of the last two years, the department said it has seen 23 overdoes with nine of those people dying.

In 2020, more than 260 people died in Travis County due to overdoses, according to the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance and Texas Department of State Health Services. The 262 drug-related deaths that year represented a 36% increase from 2019, and a 47% increase from 2015.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) issued an alert in September 2021 regarding an "alarming increase" in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The agency said that it seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills, and that lab testing revealed a "dramatic rise" in the number of pills containing at least two milligrams of fentanyl. That is considered a deadly dose of the drug.

CPPD said it worked with the DEA and local, state and federal agencies on the arrests and charges.