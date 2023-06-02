x
Crime

Two arrested in Cedar Park in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Cedar Park police discovered 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters during a routine traffic stop.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two men are behind bars after they were arrested in connection with the theft of dozens of catalytic converters, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

The department said in a Facebook post Monday that officers discovered 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters during a routine traffic stop.

Police arrested and charged Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams with theft of property.

According to the department, the arrest "stemmed from a tip from a community member who reported seeing someone looking under parked vehicles in a parking lot."

"Great work to our team and remember: if you see something, say something!" the department said.

