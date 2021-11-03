Thieves steal catalytic converters from trucks at Amazon facility in La Marque, police say

La Marque Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward for tips that could lead to an arrest.

LA MARQUE, Texas — The catalytic converters were stolen from at least five Amazon delivery trucks at the company's faciality in La Marque, according to the Galveston County News.

La Marque police confirmed officers were dispatched Tuesday to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 4975 Gulf Freeway. The thefts happened sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to a report.

Galveston County News said the targeted vehicles have Amazon branding but are owned by a different company under contract.

No other information was given.

The facility opened just a few months ago and has already become the target of a crime that has become increasingly popular throughout the Houston region.

The most common reason thieves steal catalytic converters is because they contain precious metals, such as platinum and rhodium. They then turn around and sell the parts on the black market.

Officers are now working with Amazon to discuss security measures for the business, according to the police department.

LMPD also said it's working with a detective on the Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force to investigate the case.