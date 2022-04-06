Interview with a death row inmate | Awaiting execution, Carl Wayne Buntion talks to KHOU 11 News

Example video title will go here for this video

Buntion is on death row for killing HPD Officer James Irby in 1990. On April 21, 2022, Irby's family will finally get closure to the hardest chapter of their lives.

It’s been a long road to justice. A road that never was supposed to take 30 years.

Buntion agreed to an interview with KHOU 11 News as he awaited his scheduled execution.

On April 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., Carl Wayne Buntion is scheduled to be executed in Texas for the 1990 murder of Houston Police Officer James Irby .

They ended up getting married and having two children, Cally and Cody.

“I knew a bunch of his friends and they introduced me and he just kept flirting with me,” she said.

She was a hospital trauma nurse. She said she would never date, much less marry, a cop.

“We were just crazy about each other,” Maura Irby said.

“He was my hero,” James Irby's widow Maura Irby said when talking about her late husband.

“Nobody wanted me to see him (in the hospital) but it wasn’t really going to be real until I did. They had him in a room, his head was wrapped and his chest was all wrapped in bandages, and I pulled it aside and I could see the hole in his forehead,” Maura Irby said.

Buntion was the passenger in the car. He shot James Irby in the head and several more times as he was laying on the ground.

On the day of his death, James Irby pulled over a car for a traffic violation at Airline Drive and Lyerly Street , near I-45 on the north side of Houston.

James Irby spent 17 years with the Houston Police Department . He was 37 and already making plans to retire when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in north Houston.

Chapter 3 : Reliving the pain

Over the years, Buntion fought his conviction. He was initially sentenced to death on Jan. 24, 1991, but 18 years later, in 2009, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed the jury received improper instructions when it made its decision.

His inital death sentence was vacated.

In 2012, he was granted a new punishment phase of the trial, forcing the Irby family to go through the pain all over again.

It was especially difficult for his children, who were 1 and 3 at the time of his death.

“It was almost like it happened to me for the first time because I was so young when he died,” Cally Irby said.

Since his children were so young at the time of his death, the revived case brought even more torment to the family.

“They had never heard their father’s voice until they heard the radio traffic in the trial. They had never read the coroner’s report or seen any of the photos,” Maura Irby said.

For a second time, a jury sentenced Buntion to death, but it would be another decade before he got an execution date.