Officers shoot suspect attempting to steal car near Cameron Road

Police said what started as a routine traffic stop turned into a foot chase, then an attempted carjacking, before officers shot the suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after running from an Austin Police Department officer during a routine traffic stop on Cameron Road late Monday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., police said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist on Cameron Road and US 290. The motorcyclist, who had a gun, began to run and the officer took off after him on foot.

APD said a nearby Texas Department of Public Safety trooper heard what was happening and joined in the chase.

The motorcyclist was asked to drop his weapon and refused, according to police. He then ran into a parking lot, where he attempted to carjack someone sitting in their car.

Both the APD officer and the state trooper fired shots and wounded the motorcyclist while he was in the car he was trying to steal.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Police said the person in the car with the motorcyclist is OK.

APD said body camera footage of this incident will be released within 10 days, and there is now a two-part investigation underway. One is a criminal investigation conducted by APD and DPS, and the other is an administrative investigation conducted by APD's Internal Affairs department.

This shooting wasn't the only one in Austin overnight. Police are also looking for a gunman wanted for shooting a man near a bus stop on William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police do not have a suspect in custody as of 5 a.m.

