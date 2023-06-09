Car crashes on Austin's Hike-and-Bike Trail after police chase

The driver is accused of nearly hitting a police officer with their car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — A police chase in East Austin early Wednesday morning ended with a car on the Hike-and-Bike Trail near Rainey Street.

The driver is accused of nearly hitting a Austin Police Department officer with the car.

Police said it started at around 1 a.m. with a report of car burglaries at the Lenox 7th apartment complex on East Seventh Street.

When an officer walked up to the suspect's vehicle, the car allegedly came within a foot of the officer before speeding away and leading police on a chase that would eventually end on the Hike-and-Bike Trail.

Police said the driver was running lights and going so fast that officers decided it was too dangerous to continue the chase. Police say the car was then reported on Rainey Street.

The driver hopped a curb and crashed on the trail.

Police arrested the driver and detained another person who may not face charges.