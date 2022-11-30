Car collided into condo building in Northwest Austin, driver not on scene

The residents of the condo that was collided into have been displaced, but no one inside the building was injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — A car collided into a condo building early Wednesday morning in Northwest Austin.

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, a car collided into the bottom side of a condominium building located in the 7000 block of Northcross Drive. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) and Austin Police Department (APD) were responding to the scene after the incident occurred, and stated that the driver of the vehicle was not on the scene when crews arrived.

According to APD, the driver of the vehicle collided into the building after leaving a nearby Walmart parking lot. Crews from AFD removed the vehicle to assess the damage to the building, but the extent of the damage has not been released yet.

The residents of the condo that was collided into have been displaced, but no one inside the building was injured.

No further information regarding the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.