Man charged with murder for shooting girlfriend multiple times, killing her

The suspect and victim were arguing because she did not want to have a baby with him, an affidavit says.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been charged with murder as he's accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, an affidavit says.

The San Antonio Police Department records show that the shooting happened on Thursday, April 6 in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue.

Around 6:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the area found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She's been identified as 22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez.

Authorities interviewed a woman who said she was with Alvarez the day before the shooting. She was able to confirm to police that Alvarez was dating the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adam Byrd.

The woman gave Alvarez a ride to Capitol Avenue on April 6 around 11 p.m. Alvarez had been reportedly communicating with Byrd using the woman's phone. She told authorities that Byrd had asked Alvarez to be dropped off at Capitol Avenue.

When the woman identified Byrd to police, records revealed that Byrd had an active Bexar County arrest warrant for aggravated robbery on April 1.

On April 12, Byrd was taken into custody for the warrant. The affidavit says that Byrd admitted to shooting and killing Alvarez, using the same gun as he did in the robbery. They were reportedly having an argument because he wanted to have a baby with the victim, and she did not. Eventually, she was shot and killed, and he is said to have taken off.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.