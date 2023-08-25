One year later: No arrests in fatal shooting of man found dead near Barton Springs Pool last August

Camnik Campbell, 27, was found dead on Aug. 25, 2022, in a parking lot near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — A year-old murder near a popular Austin swimming spot remains unsolved.

On Aug. 25, 2022, 27-year-old Camnik Campbell was found dead in a parking lot near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park.

One year later, there are still no updates on who shot him.

On the day Campbell was found, police got a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. about a car that looked like it had bullet holes in its windows. Officers arrived at the scene and found the car, but there was no one inside.

A trail of blood led them to Campbell's body.

Since his death, Campbell's wife, Sarai, has given birth to a baby. KVUE spoke with her last September, when she was eight months pregnant.

"I want whoever it is to turn themselves in. Like, you know what you did was wrong – he didn't deserve it," Sarai Campbell said, adding, ""My husband was a very sweet and loving person. He cared for people and always tried to help others."

In November, three months after Campbell's death, police said they didn't have any leads on who killed him. Campbell's mother, Nikki Olton, asked anyone who may know anything to come forward.

"Camnik has a family, a wife, a baby – a baby born after Camnik passed, so he’ll never have an opportunity to hug his father," Olton said.

At the November press conference, investigators said there was nothing to indicate that Campbell was involved in any criminal activity.

On Friday, the Austin Police Department (APD) released an update on Campbell's case, saying that detectives are actively working it and have exhausted all leads. A motive for Campbell's murder has not been determined.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. In November, APD said a reward of $1,000 was available for any information that leads to an arrest.