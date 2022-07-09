'Please reach out' | Police, family appeal for information in Barton Springs homicide investigation

"Camnik has a family, a wife, a baby – a baby born after Camnik passed, so he’ll never have an opportunity to hug his father," Camnik Campbell's mother said Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man found shot to death by his car in the parking lot at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 25 is asking for anyone who may know something to come forward.

Austin police are still searching for leads in the case of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell.

In an update on Monday, Nov. 21, the Austin Police Department said several vehicles were in the area when Campbell was known to be in the park. They urged witnesses not to hesitate to come forward because the incident happened after park curfew hours.

Detectives said there is nothing to indicate Campbell was involved in any criminal activity.

“I just want anyone out there who may know something, who may have some information leading to what possibly happened to Camnik, who did this to Camnik, why it may have been done to Camnik … please reach out," Campbell's mother, Nikki Olton, said.

KVUE spoke with his then-pregnant wife, Sarai Campbell, in September.

"I want whoever did it to turn themselves in. Like, you know what you did was wrong – he didn't deserve it," Sarai Campbell said.

She described her husband as a loving man.

"My husband was a very sweet and loving person. He cared for people and always tried to help others," she said. "He was gentle, he played football, he was pretty buff but he was sweetest person I knew."

"Camnik has a family, a wife, a baby – a baby born after Camnik passed, so he’ll never have an opportunity to hug his father," Olton said.

Police said their initial call came in around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 25 reporting a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have holes through the windows. When officers arrived at the location, the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located the sedan with no one inside but then followed a trail of blood leading to Campbell's body.