BURNET, Texas — A police sergeant accused of fatally shooting a man who ran over his foot last month has been indicted and fired, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states that former Patrol Sgt. Russell Butler was fired after violating the Burnet Police Department's use of force policy. The indictment took place Tuesday.

RELATED: City of Burnet identifies officer who shot, killed man after he ran over his foot

Police responded to a residence at 1:35 a.m. on March 27 for reports of loud music at South Mc Neil Street. When Sgt. Butler arrived, he reportedly approached a red car with a man and woman inside. When the car began to back up, the sergeant yelled at the driver to stop but, at some point, it drove over his foot. Reports state Butler then fired his weapon, killing 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacque of Burnet County.

Sgt. Butler had worked for the department for three years and was recently promoted to patrol sergeant before the incident. He was placed on administrative leave before his firing.

Sgt. Butler was treated at the hospital for injuries to his left leg and foot. Butler also called medics after firing his weapon.

It is unknown what charges the sergeant may face.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I wasn't going to leave without getting an answer': Austin mom's instinct helps save 6-year-old son's life

Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding possible in Central Texas Wednesday