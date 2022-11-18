x
Crime

2 burglary suspects in custody after Central Austin police chase

Police said the suspects were robbing cars at nearby apartment complexes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two burglary suspects are in custody Friday morning after police chased them around Interstate 35 and 38th Street in Central Austin.

The incident happened a little before 1 a.m. Friday. Austin police say the suspects were robbing cars at nearby apartment complexes before they lead officers on a chase.

Police said one of the suspect's guns accidently went off during the chase, but nobody was injured. Officers were searching a field for the gun that went off and also located a second gun at the scene where the suspects were robbing cars. 

No additional information is available at this time.

