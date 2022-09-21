Male victim struck by bullets that hit his house, according to police

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a detective associated with APD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Bullets struck a male victim following a shooting outside of their home late Tuesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, APD received calls of there being shots fired in the 1400 block of E. 3rd St. Once on the scene, officers found multi-shell casings in the street.

Upon further investigation, the bullets that were shot had entered a home and struck a male victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a detective associated with APD.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.