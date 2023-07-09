Hays County officials asking for public's help identifying suspect in Buda shooting

The incident happened at the Insta-Fuel Travel Center gas station off of I-35 in Buda.

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for shooting a man at a Buda gas station.

The HCSO said just after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center, located at 16649 Interstate 35 in Buda, for a report of an unconscious man near the gas pumps.

Deputies who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds and immediately notified Hays County/San Marcos EMS. Medics responded, but the man was pronounced dead by a Hays County justice of the peace.

Detectives responded to the scene and identified the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side bumper. The truck has chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps.

According to the HCSO, the truck was last seen leaving the area, traveling northbound on the I-35 service road.

HCSO said the gas station's surveillance cameras captured the incident and portions of the video will be released.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call HCSO Sgt. Mark Opiela at 512-392-7896. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-324-TIPS, or you can submit information at P3tips.com or through the HCSO app.