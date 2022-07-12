x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Minnesota man indicted after allegedly staging arson

Denis Molla is charged with two counts of wire fraud after he told law enforcement that someone lit his camper on fire because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed.
Credit: KARE
Pickup trucks burned in Brooklyn Center fire Sept. 23

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted after he allegedly filed a false claim for an arson he reported to be politically motivated.

According to the Minnesota Department of Justice, Denis Molla is charged with two counts of wire fraud after he told law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed.

In 2021, Molla told KARE 11 he saw three "figures" in the yard the night of the fire, claiming one of them had dropped a matchbox while he was chasing them. When he returned home, Molla said, the camper was on fire and the flames had spread to two extended cab pickup trucks parked next to the camper. 

Molla went on to say the fire spread from the trucks to a detached garage, where he claims to have rescued four sleeping puppies.

Investigators later determined that Molla started the fire and spray-painted graffiti on his garage that said "Biden 2020," "BLM," and a symbol believed to be connected to Antifa, the Department of Justice said.

According to officials, Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims and received about $61,000 from the insurance company, on top of the $17,000 he got from donors through GoFundMe.

MORE NEWS: Missing veteran with Alzheimer's found safe

MORE NEWS: Jamal Smith murder trial: Judge prohibits Boughton family supporters from wearing yellow

MORE NEWS: Ramsey County passes ordinance banning smoking on county property

MORE NEWS: $3.7M in bus stop arm cameras awarded to 42 school districts, transportation companies

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ways to have fun in Liberty Hill