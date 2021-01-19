Man killed in South Austin shooting, police say

The shooting happened off Brighton Road in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed last night.

The shooting happened off Brighton Road in South Austin, not too far from Menchaca Raod.

According to APD, someone called 911 after dropping off a man at a house. Shortly after, the caller said they heard gunshots from inside the home and decided to go inside. That's when the caller saw the victim hurt on the ground.

EMS tried to give the victim CPR but the man died.

Police said they have several people in custody, but there's no update on any arrests yet.