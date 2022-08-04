Have you seen him?

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

Not perhaps the most groundbreaking story - except for who the man reminds people of.

The Henry County Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the man last week.

It shows the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch rotary laser kit on a cart. According to Home Depot's website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

But what really grabs you about the surveillance photo - with several hundred people commenting on the Henry County Police Facebook post - is how much the suspect looks like "Hangover" actor Bradley Cooper.

"You know it’s hard times when Bradley is having to steal!!!" one commenter wrote.

"I came to comment that it looked like Bradley Cooper. Glad I wasn’t alone. But seriously is this not a prank!? Is it not BC!?" another commenter asked.

Seems like it should be an easy case to solve - it's not all that often the real Cooper is around metro Atlanta.