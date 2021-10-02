Austin Police Department releases bodycam video from deadly hostage shooting in East Austin

The Austin Police Department released the video of the incident on Thursday morning. The suspect died after allegedly holding a woman and child hostage.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday morning, the Austin Police Department released bodycam video from a February police shooting in East Austin. The suspect died after allegedly holding a woman and 10-year-old boy hostage, leading to a standoff.

The involved officers were identified as Jeffrey Hutchinson and Ryan Nichols. Both were placed on administrative leave following the incident, per department policy.

The incident began on Wednesday, Feb. 10, after residents reported both a car crashing into a home and break-in at the 2900 block of Rogge Lane.

Officers encountered the suspect, identified as Jordan Walton, at the scene. He allegedly fired at officers, who then returned fire. Walton then barricaded himself inside the house with the woman and boy, police said. A standoff ensued.

Later that evening, the suspect came to the door of the home holding the child in a “hostage-like” position. A SWAT officer shot the suspect, and he died on the scene.

The APD worked with Austin’s Office of Police Oversight and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to release the video. It is available on the APD’s website and social media.

In compliance with state law, the video has been edited.