ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) – A body has been found in Robeson County while investigators were following leads in their search to find 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar.

FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found the body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

The FBI said the body has not been positively identified but they were following leads related in the teen’s search when the discovery was made.

Investigators have notified Hania’s family out of caution but again they have not confirmed the identity of the body found.

The FBI said, “Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, and each other as the investigation continues to find out who kidnapped Hania and hold them responsible.”

