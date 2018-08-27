AUSTIN — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found when the Austin Fire Department responded to a grass and trash fire in South Austin Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Harold Maurice Parham, 66. Police declared that the body was found by firefighters inside the fire at a transient camp near the 6700 block of South Interstate Highway 35.

The Austin Police Department reported that at 6:14 p.m. on Sunday, the firefighters were working a nearby collision when they observed smoke coming from the woodline to the east, along with a grass fire. While working the fire, the deceased male was discovered.

The APD, AFD arson investigators and the Austin-Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

According to police, an autopsy was conducted on Monday. Parham's identity was determined through his fingerprints. The medical examiner determined that he died as a result of trauma to the body, his manner of death being homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD at 512-477-3588. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES, or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Tips can be made anonymously. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

